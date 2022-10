By EUobserver

Liz Truss stepped down from her role as a prime minister following a tumultuous 45 days in office. "I recognise... given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," she said. The downfall was initiated after her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, had presented a mini-budget on 23 September that received widespread backlash, followed by the resignation of her home secretary Suella Braverman.