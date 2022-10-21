Ticker
EU leaders failed to agree on gas price cap
By EUobserver
EU leaders agreed in the early hours of Friday (21 October) to keep exploring options to reduce energy prices. In their summit conclusions, leaders called on energy ministers and the EU commission to "submit concrete decisions" on a "temporary dynamic price corridor on natural gas transactions" that would limit price spikes, and a price cap on gas used to generate electricity, including an impact assessment on the so-called Iberian model.