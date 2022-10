By EUobserver

"I am very prepared to go to Ankara as soon as possible," Sweden's new conservative prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, said on Thursday during an EU summit in Brussels. The move was quickly welcomed by Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while repeating that as long as Sweden does not extradite terrorists wanted by Turkey, Ankara will not approve Swedish Nato membership, Turkish pro-government news site Daily Sabah reported.