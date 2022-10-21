Friday

21st Oct 2022

France to leave controversial Energy Charter Treaty

French president Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that France will leave the controversial Energy Charter Treaty, following Poland, Spain and the Netherlands. All EU states are signatories of the treaty bar Italy which withdrew in 2016 — but is still involved in arbitration because this treaty protects investments for decades. Germany has also announced plans to withdraw from this treaty. EU countries' exit stampede comes after two-year modernisation talks.

EU is 'close to the solution' on gas price cap

The outcome of the two-day meeting of EU leaders did not deliver any clear agreement on whether and how to limit gas prices — but some believe EU ministers will agree on emergency measures in the coming weeks.

