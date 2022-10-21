Ticker
France to leave controversial Energy Charter Treaty
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that France will leave the controversial Energy Charter Treaty, following Poland, Spain and the Netherlands. All EU states are signatories of the treaty bar Italy which withdrew in 2016 — but is still involved in arbitration because this treaty protects investments for decades. Germany has also announced plans to withdraw from this treaty. EU countries' exit stampede comes after two-year modernisation talks.