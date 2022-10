By EUobserver

The EU plans to provide Ukraine with €1.5bn per month in financial aid next year, EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, after the meeting with EU leaders in Brussels. Ukraine, she said, needs approximately €3bn to €4bn per month for basic resources. The EU's overall figure will amount to €18bn next year. EU finance ministers will now work on "the appropriate mechanism," von der Leyen said.