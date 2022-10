By EUobserver

The European Commission won't comment on the current fray surrounding UK politics. "We have absolutely no comment to make on internal British politics and the selection process for a new prime minister," said Eric Mamer, the commission's chief spokesperson, when asked about Rishi Sunak possibly becoming the next prime minister. Sunak is reportedly the firm favourite, following the resignation of Liz Truss who lasted only 45 days in the role.