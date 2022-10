By EUobserver

The European Court of Justice registered 34 cases of burnout in 2021. "It is certainly a constant concern to ensure to a work life balance," said Agostino Placco, a senior official at the Luxembourg-based court. The European Court of Auditors also had cases. "We had seven which is very high for us," said Zacharias Kolias, a senior official. "We never had this high number," he said.