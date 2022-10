By EUobserver

The European Court of Auditors is only able to attract wealthy trainees because of the cost of living in Luxembourg. The court pays trainees €1,500, plus travel expenses, per month. But Zacharias Kolias, the court's secretary general, says trainees have to put down €10,000 deposits for housing in the city. "What is the end result? The end result is that we are attracting very wealthy trainees," he said.