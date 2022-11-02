By EUobserver

Danish social democrats secured the best result in two decades (27,5%) in general elections on Tuesday, giving prime minister Mette Frederiksen's 'red bloc' of parties the required 90 seats to form a new government. But Frederiksen resigned on Wednesday and wants instead to form a new government based on parties in the middle of the political spectrum. A record high 12 political parties secured representation in the new parliament.