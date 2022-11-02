Wednesday

2nd Nov 2022

Danish social democrats secure best result in twenty years

By

Danish social democrats secured the best result in two decades (27,5%) in general elections on Tuesday, giving prime minister Mette Frederiksen's 'red bloc' of parties the required 90 seats to form a new government. But Frederiksen resigned on Wednesday and wants instead to form a new government based on parties in the middle of the political spectrum. A record high 12 political parties secured representation in the new parliament.

Denmark's flawed mission to the Gulf of Guinea

Denmark's anti-piracy mission in Gulf of Guinea was launched with such haste that no protocols were made with the Nigerian government. So no plan was in place if Denmark killed or captured pirates — likely to be Nigerian nationals.

Column

Why the West is losing support

Europe and the US are seen as imposing rules upon the rest but not following these rules themselves. Europe is insisting on democracy, human rights and the rule of law in third countries — but not several EU member states

Opinion

Lula's other problem — not the Amazon, the wetlands

Much has been made of how the fate of the world's eco-system depends on the Amazon — and the Brazilian election. But there's another problem in Lula's in-tray: the destruction of the wetlands.

News in Brief

