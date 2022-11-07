Ticker
EU wants Airbnb to share data with authorities
By EUobserver
The EU Commission on Monday proposed rules to make Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies share monthly data on the number of people using their platforms. Currently, different national laws regulate Airbnb and its rivals, and authorities have little oversight over their activities. The hope is that improving transparency on the short-term accommodation hosts will lead to harmonisation of rules, preventing illegal listings, and more sustainable tourism.