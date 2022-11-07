Monday

7th Nov 2022

EU wants Airbnb to share data with authorities

The EU Commission on Monday proposed rules to make Airbnb and other short-term home rental companies share monthly data on the number of people using their platforms. Currently, different national laws regulate Airbnb and its rivals, and authorities have little oversight over their activities. The hope is that improving transparency on the short-term accommodation hosts will lead to harmonisation of rules, preventing illegal listings, and more sustainable tourism.

Post-Brexit, UK is now reliant on EU goodwill for its security

Brexit has curtailed Britain's role within European internal security, presenting new risks. The greatest impact comes from the loss of UK influence — and the newfound reliance on informal influence and the goodwill of its European counterparts.

EU Commission cannot stop Italy banning rescue boats

The European Commission says it is powerless to stop Italy from banning charity rescue boats entering its territorial waters. The statement follows moves by the new government under Georgia Meloni to further crack down on the Mediterranean Sea rescues.

COP27 is where EU starts paying for colonial climate change

For the first time, the EU is facing pressure at COP27 to soften its resistance to compensate the world's poorest nations for the loss and damage created by floods, rising seas and other impacts fuelled by the climate crisis.

