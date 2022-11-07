Ticker
EU and UK agree to work for solution to Northern Ireland
By EUobserver
British prime minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen agreed to work to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol, at a meeting on Monday at the COP27 conference in Egypt, Downing street said in a statement. Sunak's spokesperson said the two had agreed "on the importance of working together to agree a resolution." Britain has previously threatened to override the post-Brexit trade agreement.