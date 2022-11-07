Monday

7th Nov 2022

Ticker

EU and UK agree to work for solution to Northern Ireland

By

British prime minister Rishi Sunak and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen agreed to work to resolve problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol, at a meeting on Monday at the COP27 conference in Egypt, Downing street said in a statement. Sunak's spokesperson said the two had agreed "on the importance of working together to agree a resolution." Britain has previously threatened to override the post-Brexit trade agreement.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

Post-Brexit, UK is now reliant on EU goodwill for its security

Brexit has curtailed Britain's role within European internal security, presenting new risks. The greatest impact comes from the loss of UK influence — and the newfound reliance on informal influence and the goodwill of its European counterparts.

EU Commission cannot stop Italy banning rescue boats

The European Commission says it is powerless to stop Italy from banning charity rescue boats entering its territorial waters. The statement follows moves by the new government under Georgia Meloni to further crack down on the Mediterranean Sea rescues.

News in Brief

  1. UN chief tells world: Cooperate on climate or perish
  2. EU and UK agree to work for solution to Northern Ireland
  3. Poland's Kaczyński blames low birth rate on women drinking
  4. EU wants Airbnb to share data with authorities
  5. Danish social democrats secure best result in 20 years
  6. EU's Court of Auditors attracts wealthy interns
  7. Burnout hits Luxembourg EU institutions
  8. EU 'no comment' on next UK PM

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  3. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  4. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  5. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  6. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material

Latest News

  1. Italian stand-off with rescue boats, as conditions worsen
  2. Post-Brexit, UK is now reliant on EU goodwill for its security
  3. Editor's weekly digest: The impossibility of the online public square
  4. Are Italy's picturesque prison islands a rehab blueprint?
  5. EU Commission cannot stop Italy banning rescue boats
  6. UK conspiracy theorist David Icke denied entry to Netherlands
  7. COP27 is where EU starts paying for colonial climate change
  8. Scholars to UN: Don't adopt 'weaponised' antisemitism definition

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us