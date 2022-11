By EUobserver

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres told the COP27 climate conference in Egypt that the world is on "a highway to climate hell, with our foot on the accelerator." He told leaders to "cooperate or perish," singling out the two biggest polluters, China and the US. He called for a pact between rich and poor countries. "It is either a Climate Solidarity Pact — or a collective suicide pact" Guterres said.