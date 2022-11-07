By EUobserver

Poland's ruling party leader triggered anger and ridicule by claiming that the country's low birthrate is partly caused by overconsumption of alcohol by young women, AP reported. Jarosław Kaczyński, the 73-year-old lifelong bachelor, said Saturday that "if [...] the situation remains such that, until the age of 25, girls, young women, drink the same amount as their peers, there will be no children." The Polish government has restricted abortion rights.