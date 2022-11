By EUobserver

A German humanitarian group said its ship docked in southern Italy early Tuesday and disembarked 89 people rescued at sea, AP reported. Mission Lifeline posted videos on social media of the 25-meter Rise Above freighter docking in Reggio Calabria and added that all 89 were allowed to disembark. The group had waited for days for Italy to assign it a port after it etered Italian waters because of rough waters.