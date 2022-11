By EUobserver

The liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament on Tuesday in a letter asked parliament president Roberta Metsola to invite the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, to a parliamentary hearing. Liberal MEPs warned that the standards applied by Twitter may be weakened, ahead of the European elections and amid the fight against disinformation. "Twitter cannot become a dystopian hellscape," MEP Dita Charanzová said, citing Musk.