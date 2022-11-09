Wednesday

9th Nov 2022

Strikes and protests over cost-of-living grip Greece, Belgium

Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki on Wednesday, and Belgian workers were holding a nationwide general strike, over the cost-of-living increases, AP news reported. The main trade unions in Belgium and Greece called for wage rises, and measures to tackle inflation. Russia's war in Ukraine has driven up energy and food prices, as governments struggle to buffer the price hikes.

Hungary challenges new EU loan plan for Ukraine

The European Commission wants to raise some €18bn for Ukraine. But the proposal is already being challenged by Hungary, which remains unhappy it has yet to receive Covid-pandemic recovery funds from Brussels.

Opinion

New deregulation will see EU states cherry-picking asylum law

Through a mechanism to be discussed on Wednesday, member states would permanently be able to derogate at will from their obligations under EU asylum law — de fact creating a cherry-picking system between EU member states.

EU aims to ramp up financing for Ukraine

On Wednesday, the EU commission is expected to lay out detailed plans on the new €18bn assitance package for Ukraine for next year, while disagreements over financing remain.

Column

Can Mastodon be the first big social network 'Made in Europe'?

Mastodon is much more than a company registered in Berlin with one employee — founder, chief executive and only shareholder, the young programmer Eugen Rochko. He designed Mastodon as open software that allows people and groups to build a network.

