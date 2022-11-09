Ticker
Strikes and protests over cost-of-living grip Greece, Belgium
By EUobserver
Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of Athens and Thessaloniki on Wednesday, and Belgian workers were holding a nationwide general strike, over the cost-of-living increases, AP news reported. The main trade unions in Belgium and Greece called for wage rises, and measures to tackle inflation. Russia's war in Ukraine has driven up energy and food prices, as governments struggle to buffer the price hikes.