15th Nov 2022

Ukraine will decide on any peace talks, Borrell says

It is up to Ukraine to decide when to enter negotiations with Russia, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, commenting on speculations the West might push Kyiv to start talks with Moscow. "Ukraine will decide what to do. Our duty is to support them", he added when arriving at the Brussels meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers. Lithuania's minister Gabrielius Landsbergis added that speculation is "unhelpful".

EU aims to speed up renewables permits, removing safeguards

The proposal shortens the approval period for new renewable energy installations from twelve to nine months, and requires member states to determine so-called "renewables acceleration areas" where rapid deployment of renewables are allowed.

EU calls for 'firm' Belarus border control by Poland

A dead body in a freezing river, spinal injuries after falling off a wall, a pregnant woman given a punishment beating after being forced back — this is what's happening on the EU's eastern border.

Paris-Rome spat exposes EU 'solidarity' rift on asylum

The European Commission says solidarity on migration remains — despite Paris refusing to relocate some 3,500 asylum seekers from Italy under a French EU presidency-inspired proposal to distribute thousands of people across member states.

