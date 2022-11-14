Ticker
Ukraine will decide on any peace talks, Borrell says
By EUobserver
It is up to Ukraine to decide when to enter negotiations with Russia, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday, commenting on speculations the West might push Kyiv to start talks with Moscow. "Ukraine will decide what to do. Our duty is to support them", he added when arriving at the Brussels meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers. Lithuania's minister Gabrielius Landsbergis added that speculation is "unhelpful".