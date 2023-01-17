Tuesday

17th Jan 2023

Ticker

Spanish socialist MEP sanctioned for harassing three assistants

By

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola has imposed penalties against Spanish socialist MEP Mónica Silvana Gonzalez "as a result of her behaviour towards her three accredited parliamentary assistants, which constituted psychological harassment." The penalties include temporarily stripping Gonzalez of her €338 daily allowance as well as a temporary suspension from participation in parliamentary activities. Gonzalez can appeal the decision.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Opinion

How road & rail are just as important as tanks in fighting Russia

Proofing European security against Russian aggression must include more than just military hardware: equally pivotal is the improvement and expansion of the continent's critical transport infrastructure. European policymakers have been aware of this need since at least 2017.

Report reveals costs and biases of EU 'unpaid traineeships'

Unpaid internships "reduce social mobility, because depending on the socio-economic level of your family, you will have more or less difficulty in accessing the labour market," warns María Rodríguez, president of the European Youth Forum.

Europe's new space port seeks to launch reusable rockets

Europe's first mainland satellite launch port is taking shape amid promises to launch reusable rockets. But the Sami, a local indigenous population, are increasingly worried about the spreading of the militarisation of the Arctic.

Latest News

  1. Timmermans: 'don't vilify' oil exec as UN climate summit chief
  2. No breakthrough, but EU-UK keep talking in sign of Brexit hope
  3. MEP pension fund invested in oil giants behind eco-disasters
  4. How road & rail are just as important as tanks in fighting Russia
  5. Report reveals costs and biases of EU 'unpaid traineeships'
  6. Europe's new space port seeks to launch reusable rockets
  7. Anti-corruption fixes, Davos, and the Czechs This WEEK
  8. Editor's weekly digest: Pan-European media, or lack thereof

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  3. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us