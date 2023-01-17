Ticker
Spanish socialist MEP sanctioned for harassing three assistants
By EUobserver
European Parliament president Roberta Metsola has imposed penalties against Spanish socialist MEP Mónica Silvana Gonzalez "as a result of her behaviour towards her three accredited parliamentary assistants, which constituted psychological harassment." The penalties include temporarily stripping Gonzalez of her €338 daily allowance as well as a temporary suspension from participation in parliamentary activities. Gonzalez can appeal the decision.