Wednesday

18th Jan 2023

Ticker

Socialist MEP Marc Angel elected new EU parliament vice-president

By

MEPs voted Wednesday to elect MEP Marc Angel from the Socialists and Democrats as the new vice-president of the European Parliament. The vote came after former vice-president Eva Kaili, also S&D, was held in detention on corruption allegations in the Qatargate scandal. Angel received 307 of the 590 votes cast, ahead of Annalisa Tardino from the far-right ID group with 185 and Green MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield with 98.

