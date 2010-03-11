Lithuania celebrates EU status 20 years after independence

The President of Lithuania has underlined the country's EU status as a marker of development on the 20th anniversary of its split from the Soviet Union.

"Breaking away from the USSR and the Soviet repressive system was the foundation stone of the achievements we have today. Lithuania is a free and democratic state, a fully fledged member of the EU and Nato," Ms Dalia Grybauskaite, who came to power on the back of her reputation as EU budgets commissioner, said in a statement on Wednesda...