Ad
euobserver
While the EU Commission is framing the next budget overhaul as a push for 'flexibility' to respond to new crises, critics see it as yet another power grab by Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: EU Commission)

2028-2034 EU budget, Israel talks, Russian sanctions in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission is expected to unveil its proposal for the EU’s long-term budget on Wednesday (16 July). 

On the same day, Ursula von der Leyen is also expected to present new proposals for the EU's 'own resources', which refer to taxes, borrowing capacity, or other new sources of revenue.

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

27 ex-EU ambassadors: 'Suspend the Israel trade agreement'
Israel's new food deal shouldn't stop EU sanctions, Palestine says
EU-US trade deal likely 'within days' but confusion over detail
EU moves towards accepting 10-percent US tariff deal as 'new normal'
No Russia sanctions greenlight until gas-imports solution, says Slovakia's Fico
Opening salvo in EU budget debate exposes deep divisions
While the EU Commission is framing the next budget overhaul as a push for 'flexibility' to respond to new crises, critics see it as yet another power grab by Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections