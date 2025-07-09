Ad
euobserver

Opening salvo in EU budget debate exposes deep divisions

EU Political
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The first political clash over the EU’s next seven-year budget began in the European Parliament on Wednesday (9 July), exposing the deep divisions over defence, climate, and social spending.

At stake is the shape of the EU’s multi-annual financial framework (MFF) for 2028–2034. The current one allocates nearly €1,300bn over seven years, or roughly €180bn annually. That's around one ...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Putting regions at the heart of Europe’s next budget
Metsola threatens von der Leyen with lawsuit over defence power grab
Defence vs welfare: what’s at stake in Nato’s new 5% spending target?
The threat to the EU's LIFE programme in the next budget
EU's 2040 climate goal now includes backdoor via carbon credits
EU budget commissioner Piotr Serafin speaking in parliament: 'We are united in the belief that the EU budget needs to be modernised' (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections