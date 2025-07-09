Opening salvo in EU budget debate exposes deep divisions

The first political clash over the EU’s next seven-year budget began in the European Parliament on Wednesday (9 July), exposing the deep divisions over defence, climate, and social spending.
At stake is the shape of the EU’s multi-annual financial framework (MFF) for 2028–2034. The current one allocates nearly €1,300bn over seven years, or roughly €180bn annually. That's around one ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
