Listen: The fight for rainbow parenthood

by Evi Kiorri , Brussels,

What does it really mean to be a rainbow family in the European Union? In this episode of Europe Talks Back, Evi Kiorri explores the promise and the shortcomings of the European Certificate of Parenthood, a regulation meant to ensure that parenthood rights are recognised across all 27 EU countries.

From Spain to Bulgaria, Italy to Poland, we look at what’s happening when same-sex families cross borders, only to find that their legal status doesn’t always travel with them. 

To unpack the legal grey zones, the clash between national sovereignty and EU law, and what all this means for the children caught in between, we spoke with Professor Alina Tryfonidou, an expert in EU law and a leading voice on LGBTIQ+ rights.

Despite hopeful rulings from EU courts, many rainbow families remain in limbo, a stark reminder that equality on paper doesn't always mean equality in practice.

Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” and "Europe Talks Back". The podcast is available on all major platforms.

This episode of Europe Talks Back is a rebroadcast from earlier this year. Long Story Short’s daily podcast will resume in mid-January 2026.

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.

