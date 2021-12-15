EU top court: Same-sex parents with children are 'family'

In a landmark ruling, the European Court of Justice on Tuesday (14 December) said same-sex parents and their children should be recognised as a family in all EU member states.
The ECJ said that if one EU country acknowledges the parental relationship with a child, then every member state should do the same in order to guarantee the child's right to free movement.
The specific case concern...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.