The new German government coalition deal said the conference should be a starting point to reform the EU, triggering 'necessary treaty changes' that lead 'to a European federal state' (Photo: European Committee of the Regions)

EU warned against making 'Future EU' conference a one-off

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Former European Council president Herman van Rompuy on Wednesday (1 December) warned EU policymakers against making the Conference on the Future of Europe a "one-off exercise," arguing that democracy will continue to be under pressure after 2022.

"Democracy is in crisis, and it will not be over after the conference, so we need to continue our work together to improve democracy at all levels of power," he told local and regional authorities during a plenary debate of the Committee of the...

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

