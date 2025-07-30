Listen: Google to sign EU’s AI code of practice. What are the concerns?

Google has confirmed, today, it will sign the European Union’s Code of Practice for General Purpose AI. The Code is a voluntary rulebook designed to help companies comply with the EU’s AI Act, a landmark law that regulates artificial intelligence based on the risks it poses to society. But critics ask: is Europe protecting its citizens or putting itself at a disadvantage in the global AI race?

This move puts Google in line with companies like OpenAI and the French AI firm Mistral, who have already signed the Code. Microsoft says it is likely to follow.

The Code sets out guidance for developers of powerful, general-purpose AI systems, like Google’s Gemini, OpenAI’s GPT-4, and Meta’s Llama and includes principles around safety, transparency, and copyright compliance.

The final draft of the Code was presented by the European Commission last week. It is still awaiting approval by EU member states and the Commission’s AI Office, but that could happen as early as this week.

Once approved, companies can formally sign the Code, just ahead of the August 2nd deadline, when the AI Act’s obligations for general-purpose AI begin to apply.

While Google supports the Code, it has voiced concerns. Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs, said the company hopes the Code will improve access to secure and high-quality AI tools for European citizens and businesses.

But he also warned that certain provisions, including changes to copyright interpretation, long approval processes, and the potential exposure of trade secrets, could slow innovation and damage Europe’s competitiveness.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has so far refused to sign. Their legal team said the Code introduces legal uncertainties and goes far beyond what’s required under the AI Act. Meta argues that these rules risk stifling AI development across the continent.

Now, the EU’s AI Act is the first comprehensive AI law in the world. It places binding obligations on AI developers depending on how risky their models are considered to be.

The EU argues that this is necessary to ensure safety, uphold fundamental rights, and protect creative work.

However, the regulation is being introduced at a time when global competition in artificial intelligence is accelerating, particularly between the United States and China.

The European Commission estimates that if adopted effectively, AI could boost the EU’s economy by €1.4 trillion per year by 2034.

But there are growing fears that strict rules may hinder the continent’s ability to compete.

In an open letter earlier this year, top executives from major European firms, including Airbus and BNP Paribas, urged Brussels to delay the AI Act by two years. They warned that overlapping rules and unclear guidelines could harm innovation and reduce Europe’s global influence in AI.

The United States government has also weighed in, calling parts of the EU’s digital agenda, including the AI Act, unjustified trade barriers.

Despite the criticism, the EU remains firm. A Commission spokesperson said earlier this week, “We are not moving on our right to regulate autonomously in the digital space.”

So what’s next?

If the AI Office approves the Code in the coming days, AI providers can begin signing it formally, likely before the AI Act’s general-purpose provisions take effect on 2 August.

Companies that sign up will be expected to follow the Code and are likely to face fewer regulatory inspections. Those that don’t may see greater scrutiny under EU law.

The Commission will also set up an AI Office to oversee enforcement and support implementation across the bloc.

Although the Code is voluntary, it signals how the EU expects AI developers to behave going forward.