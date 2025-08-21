Aid-worker death toll likely to surpass last year's record

The death toll of aid workers killed this year may surpass last year's record total of 383, the European Commission has warned.
In a statement this week, the EU's equality commissioner Hadja Lahbib said some 265 have already been killed this year so far.
"We risk surpassing last year's t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
