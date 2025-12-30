Far-right German MPs invited to EU's top security event

Europe's top security conference has re-invited lawmakers from the far-right German AfD party, while denying it did so under US pressure.
Up to 19 MPs from the AfD party who sit on the Bundestag's foreign affairs and defence committees will be welcomed to mingle with senior transatlantic policymakers at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in the luxury Hotel...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
