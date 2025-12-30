Ad
euobserver
Hotel Bayerischer Hof: It remains unclear if AfD leader Alice Weidel will also attend (Photo: DLD24)

Far-right German MPs invited to EU's top security event

EU & the World
Migration
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe's top security conference has re-invited lawmakers from the far-right German AfD party, while denying it did so under US pressure.

Up to 19 MPs from the AfD party who sit on the Bundestag's foreign affairs and defence committees will be welcomed to mingle with senior transatlantic policymakers at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in the luxury Hotel...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldMigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Europe’s new pro-Kremlin bloc takes shape in the European Parliament
Trump and Zelenskyy trade warm words, but no peace deal in sight
EU rejects US claims of ‘censorship’ over tech rules after visa bans
Hotel Bayerischer Hof: It remains unclear if AfD leader Alice Weidel will also attend (Photo: DLD24)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections