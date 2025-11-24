Europe’s new pro-Kremlin bloc takes shape in the European Parliament

In late September, British politician and former MEP Nathan Gill pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from a Russian intermediary, Oleg Voloshyn. Between 2018 and 2019, Voloshyn instructed Gill on at least eight occasions to deliver anti-Ukrainian speeches in the European Parliament, spread disinformation, bring together European politicians for pro-Russian events, and carry out other activities in Moscow’s interests.

Gill is an ex-MEP from the Reform UK party — current leader in UK opinion polls.

When British MEPs left in 2020, the European Parliament’s pro-Russian camp lost part of its strength, yet it remained a visible force in the chamber.

Throughout the ninth mandate from 2019 to 2024 — both before and after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine — a group of MEPs consistently voted against resolutions condemning Moscow or supporting Kyiv.

The most prominent among them, Tatjana Ždanoka of the Russian Union of Latvia, who has been under investigation since February 2024 for alleged links to the FSB. The probe has effectively ended Ždanoka’s two-decade career in the European Parliament.

Another frequent opponent of pro-Ukraine resolutions was Germany's Maximilian Krah from AfD. In March, he moved to the Bundestag, which later lifted his parliamentary immunity amid an investigation into alleged espionage and corruption — reportedly in China’s, rather than Russia’s, interests.

Former German MEP Maximilian Krah (Source: European Parliament)





The new European Parliament, elected in June 2024, has shifted further to the right, with conservative and nationalist parties gaining ground and forming two new groups — Patriots for Europe (PfE) and Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN).

Since taking office, the new parliament has voted on at least 14 resolutions concerning Russia and Ukraine — an early test of how its fresh line-up approaches foreign policy.

Drawing on these voting records, EUobserver and Novaya Gazeta Europe are releasing an updated ranking of the most pro-Kremlin parties and MEPs.

Extremes unite on Russia

During the previous, ninth European Parliament, roughly 40 MEPs on average opposed resolutions concerning Russia, while another 43 chose to abstain.

In the new assembly, that number has almost doubled. Around 84 deputies now vote against such motions, with a further 62 declining to take a side. The bloc remains too small to overturn a resolution, yet the distance between the mainstream and the radicals has clearly narrowed.





Pro-Kremlin sentiment in the chamber is mostly found at its political fringes. On one end sit members of The Left, the far-left group, and on the other, the newly formed far-right alliances — PfE and ESN.

Outside the formal party blocs, the trend is similar. Among the unaffiliated MEPs — a loose mix of members from small or radical parties shunned by mainstream groups — only one in 14 Russia-related resolutions has received support.

The list includes deputies from Germany’s hard-left Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), whose rhetoric on the war often mirrors that of their far-right counterparts in AfD.





BSW is also one of the leader among all other national delegations in their support of the Kremlin positions. In the 14 resolutions analysed, almost every vote cast by its six MEPs was either "against" or an abstention. One MEP left BSW in February, reducing its delegation to five.

Yet the bulk of pro-Kremlin votes comes from larger and more influential forces — French Rassemblement National (RN), Germany's AfD, Hungarian Fidesz, and Italy's Five Star Movement.

With sizeable delegations and disciplined voting patterns, these parties shape most of the resistance to resolutions condemning Moscow or backing Kyiv.





Voting patterns on Russia-related resolutions tend to follow party leadership — and the mood of their core voters — a trend clearly visible in the case of RN under Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella.

Before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, RN MEPs unanimously opposed every resolution criticising Moscow.

Between March 2022 and the end of the previous term in 2024, however, their stance softened: the share of pro-Kremlin votes dropped from 100 to 57 percent, reflecting Le Pen’s effort to distance herself from the Kremlin after repeated accusations of financial and political ties.

That shift now appears to be reversing. In the new parliament, RN’s share of "against" and "abstain" votes on 14 Russia-related resolutions has climbed back to 67 percent.

The party supported most symbolic texts — such as those condemning Russia’s falsification of history, or the deportation of Ukrainian children — yet withheld backing for resolutions on increased EU aid to Kyiv.

The renewed hard line may stem both from the Kremlin’s attempts to sway French public opinion and from Le Pen’s recent criminal conviction, which has largely ended her national political career.





AfD has shown similar swings.

After February 2022, its MEPs became less predictable — sometimes abstaining and, in one of the final resolutions of the previous term, even joining the mainstream to denounce the illegitimacy of Russia’s presidential elections.

In the new parliament, however, AfD’s pro-Kremlin share has climbed back to nearly 90 percent. The only resolution most of its MEPs chose to abstain on concerned the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia.





Fidesz has also moved closer to Moscow after 2024 EP elections. During the ninth term, party opposed just two of 30 resolutions, usually declining to vote at all.

Now it has voted against seven of 14 texts condemning Moscow and abstained on three more — reflecting both Viktor Orbán’s tougher rhetoric on Ukraine and the party’s new alliance within the PfE group, after years of sitting unaffiliated.





Slovakia’s SMER-SD, led by prime minister Robert Fico, has taken a similar course by its delegation in the European parliament. Having expanded its delegation from two to five MEPs, the party now rejects almost every Russia-related resolution — 12 out of 14 so far — in line with Bratislava’s broader push for what it calls a "balanced" relationship with Moscow.





Old names fade, new allies emerge

To refine the individual ranking of the most pro-Kremlin MEPs, the analysis of 14 Russia and Ukraine-related resolutions was supplemented with three additional votes concerning the European Parliament’s position on Belarus.

The final list includes 21 MEPs who consistently vote in line with Moscow’s interests — only four of whom appeared in our previous rankings. The reshuffle reflects both the major turnover in the new Parliament’s composition and the fact that several former frontrunners are now facing criminal charges, as reported earlier.





Among those who reappear in the new ranking, Slovakia’s Milan Uhrík — leader of the far-right Republic Movement and now vice-chair of the ESN group — ranks highest.

In earlier comments to Novaya Gazeta Europe, Uhrík defended his voting record on Russia and Ukraine by accusing the EU of "double standards" and claiming that those condemning Moscow "remain blind to more brutal acts committed by Western countries or their allies."

This summer, Uhrík made his first visit to Belarus, praising the country on state TV channels as "cleaner than Brussels" and urging Europe to "normalise relations" with Minsk and Moscow. Unsurprisingly, he voted against all three resolutions condemning the Belarusian regime.

Another Slovak MEP from Republic, Milan Mazurek, also appears near the top of the list. Aa a newly-elected lawmaker, Mazurek has a record of racist remarks about the Roma community, which cost him his seat in the Slovak parliament, and has previously praised Hitler on social media and refused to wear a mask during the pandemic.

Slovak MEP Milan Mazurek (Source: European Parliament)





Czech MEP Ivan David, a psychiatrist and former health minister, also retains his spot in the new ranking. Once a mainstream politician, he later joined the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) and became known for spreading disinformation — first about Covid-19 and later about the war in Ukraine.

Czech MEP Ivan David (Source: European Parliament)





Two other long-time figures in the ranking — Greece’s Kostas Papadakis and the Czech Republic’s Kateřina Konečná — represent small communist parties in their countries. Both have repeatedly voiced pro-Kremlin positions eagerly amplified by Russian state media.

Greek MEP Kostas Papadakis and the Czech Republic’s Kateřina Konečná (Source: European Parliament)





The strongest showing, however, comes from BSW. All its current MEPs appear in the ranking, with three topping it. Support for Russia and criticism of Ukraine have become part of BSW’s political brand as it competes with AfD for voters in Eastern Germany.

Wagenknecht herself condemns the invasion but portrays it as a reaction to Nato expansion and opposes Ukraine’s membership in the alliance. She regularly denounces Berlin as "a vassal of America," calling instead for a mediating role between Moscow, eastern Europe and Washington.

The ranking also includes three new names from Slovakia’s ruling SMER-SD party.

Among them, Ľuboš Blaha stands out as the most consistent Kremlin sympathiser. A longtime advocate of closer ties with Moscow, he justified the annexation of Crimea back in 2014 and, since becoming an MEP in 2024, has visited Russia two times, where he had a meeting with Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergey Naryshkin.

Slovak MEP Ľuboš Blaha (Source: European Parliament)





The new ranking of pro-Kremlin MEPs reveals a more mixed landscape, split almost evenly between far-right nationalists and hard-left radicals — a reflection of Europe’s broader political shift.

While mainstream parties still control most national governments and maintain support for Kyiv, radicals from both ends of the spectrum are gaining ground.

The European Parliament remains largely resilient to their influence, yet their growing numbers expand the Kremlin’s opportunities for cultivating sympathetic allies — as past scandals involving former MEPs Nathan Gill and Tatjana Ždanoka have shown.





This story was published in partnership with Russian independent media in exile Novaya Gazeta Europe