As EU leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday, Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orbán will be closely watched for his position towards Russia (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Analysis

Orbán will be closely-watched at EU's Russia summit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As EU leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday, Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán will be closely watched for his position towards Russian president Vladmir Putin - who threatens Europe's entire post-war security architecture.

Orbán has long been a thorn-in-the-side of the EU for the way he has repeatedly turned to Russia, and Putin, to showcase alternatives to the liberal democratic model on which the EU was constructed.

And unlike French president Emmanuel Macron and German c...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

