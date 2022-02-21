Putin pledges to carve up Ukraine as EU mulls sanctions

Russian president Vladimir Putin pledged to sign an order recognising the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) in a TV address on Monday (21 February), escalating a crisis that could lead to the biggest war in Europe since 1945.

Putin made the announcement in a rambling and belligerent speech about history in which he claimed Ukraine was not a real country, but one "created" by Russia in the 1920s on "ancient Russian lands".

"So you [Ukraine] want de-communisatio...