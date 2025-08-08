Listen: debunking the myth behind the crisis of masculinity

Women’s hatred towards men makes the men uncomfortable, but men’s hatred towards women kills women.

Last July, a masculinist attack was averted in France. Earlier this year, the Netflix series “Adolescence” showed the world how the narrative of toxic masculinity had swept its way into young men’s heads.

All these men pretend to defend their oh so precious masculinity. But is it really endangered and why does this narrative resurface every time women gain rights?

Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

