Ad
euobserver

Podcast

Listen: debunking the myth behind the crisis of masculinity

Free Article
Health & Society
by Evi Kiorri, Brussels,

Women’s hatred towards men makes the men uncomfortable, but men’s hatred towards women kills women.

Last July, a masculinist attack was averted in France. Earlier this year, the Netflix series “Adolescence” showed the world how the narrative of toxic masculinity had swept its way into young men’s heads. 

All these men pretend to defend their oh so precious masculinity. But is it really endangered and why does this narrative resurface every time women gain rights? 

Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” hosted by Evi Kiorri. The podcast is available on all major platforms.


Health & SocietyPodcast

Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs

Related articles

EU’s female 'dream team' must put values over power
FEMM: Advancing women’s rights and enforcing EU law to expand gender balance 
Polish court to rule on activist’s appeal in landmark abortion-rights case
Meloni tries to gag G7 on ‘safe and legal abortion’
Poland’s far-right amplifies abortion wars ahead of election

Tags

Health & SocietyPodcast

Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections