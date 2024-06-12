Meloni tries to gag G7 on ‘safe and legal abortion’

Italy's objections to the promotion of sexual rights have forced the G7 to shelve plans to include “safe and legal abortions” in a draft communique, which can still be subjected to changes, EUobserver has learned.

The 13-15 June meeting of the G7 leaders in Italy is addressing the issue of how to use windfall profits generated by Russian frozen assets seized by the West since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

However, numerous other issues were also on the summit agenda, including a commitment to promoting abortion rights internationally, which is being opposed by far-right Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni whose country is holding the G7 presidency.

"It’s not acceptable. A G7 presidency should be an honest broker and represent and fight for protecting the interests and safety of all citizens, and not just those with certain political views," an EU diplomat told EUobserver.

Before the EU elections, which saw a domestic triumph for Meloni, a statement issued by G7 leaders last month reiterated the group’s devotion to “achieving comprehensive SRHR [Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights] for all, including by addressing access to safe and legal abortion and post-abortion care”.

Earlier in April, G7 foreign ministers also committed to promoting sexual and reproductive health and rights — but without mentioning abortion per se.

This time around, Meloni was pushing back on efforts led by the US, Japan, France, and Germany to include “safe and legal abortions” in the text, according to a source close to the negotiations.

But the text is still being negotiated and it is still unclear whether this wording is seen as a red line for Meloni.

Tensions in Italy over abortion rights have increased under Meloni, who has been accused of taking the country back to medieval times.

"From the beginning of her government, she tried to weaken women's rights,” Tina Marinari, a campaigner from Amnesty International in Italy, told EUobserver.

When asked why Meloni would now oppose wording she green-lighted in May, Marinari said that Meloni has used everything, including women's rights, during the electoral campaign to “get votes” not only in Italy but also in Europe.

Despite her promise not to interfere with the right to abortion during the first 90 days of pregnancy, which was established in 1978, there has been a recent setback to abortion rights in Italy after Meloni's party passed measures allowing anti-abortion activists to enter abortion clinics.

Women in Italy may also be forced to listen to the unborn baby's heartbeat before an abortion, and there have been reports of women being offered 1,000€ for carrying on with their pregnancy, Amnesty International said.

Additionally, Meloni’s party is considering putting forward a proposal to give full rights to the foetus, which would automatically hinder the right to abortion.

“In Italy, we have law 194 that should guarantee the free access to surgical and pharmacological abortion but the reality is a little bit different because of a consequence of many constraints and limitations on the ground,” Marinari said.

Data from the Italian ministry of health shows that access to abortion remains difficult and patchy across the country, with a high number of medical personnel refusing to perform abortions, especially in southern regions, such as Sicily and Abruzzo.

A new European citizen initiative “My Voice, My Choice” calling for EU financial support to ensure safe and free access to abortion across all member states has already collected over half a million signatures.

But even if the campaign gets the 1m needed votes in at least seven member states, success can't be taken for granted.

"Every person is entitled to have their own opinion on abortions. But it is not up to anyone to determine the body, health and life of others,” said Kristina Lunz, co-founder of the Centre for Feminist Foreign Policy.

This story has been updated