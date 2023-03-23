Ad
Justyna Wydrzyńska: 'I'm so angry, I'm so angry because of this' (Photo: EUobserver)

Polish abortion rights activist vows to appeal case

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Polish abortion rights activist Justyna Wydrzyńska is angry.

Last week, she was found guilty of helping an abused woman seeking to terminate a 12-week pregnancy after sending her abortion pills.

"I'm so angry, I'm so angry because of this," she told a small group of reporters at the Amnesty International office in Brussels on Thursday (23 March).

Taking or being in the possession of abortion pills in Poland is not the problem. But sharing them is.

"This is the absur...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Justyna Wydrzyńska: 'I'm so angry, I'm so angry because of this' (Photo: EUobserver)

