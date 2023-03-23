Polish abortion rights activist vows to appeal case

Polish abortion rights activist Justyna Wydrzyńska is angry.

Last week, she was found guilty of helping an abused woman seeking to terminate a 12-week pregnancy after sending her abortion pills.

"I'm so angry, I'm so angry because of this," she told a small group of reporters at the Amnesty International office in Brussels on Thursday (23 March).

Taking or being in the possession of abortion pills in Poland is not the problem. But sharing them is.

"This is the absur...