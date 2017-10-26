Ad
euobserver
"We must be patient and persistent," said Mario Draghi (r) (Photo: ECB)

ECB slows down eurozone support scheme

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Central Bank (ECB) took a first step on Thursday (26 October) towards the end of its emergency bond-buying programme to boost the eurozone economy.

From next January, the ECB will reduce purchases to €30 billion each month, down from €60 billion now.

It did not, however, fix an end date to the programme - which was launched in 2015 - and said it was ready to step it up if the eurozone economy was vulnerable again.

"The recalibration of our asset purchases refle...

