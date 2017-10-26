ECB slows down eurozone support scheme

The European Central Bank (ECB) took a first step on Thursday (26 October) towards the end of its emergency bond-buying programme to boost the eurozone economy.
From next January, the ECB will reduce purchases to €30 billion each month, down from €60 billion now.
It did not, however, fix an end date to the programme - which was launched in 2015 - and said it was ready to step it up if the eurozone economy was vulnerable again.
"The recalibration of our asset purchases refle...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here