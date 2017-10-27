Ad
Children and young people spend too much time playing with smartphones and tablets, eating and drinking unhealthy foods and not moving much, said EU commissioner of health Vytenis Andriukaitis. (Photo: iStock)

Sedentary pandemic threatens EU health

by David Burrows, Brussels,
Health campaigners in Europe have called for prolonged national campaigns to boost physical exercise and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and other chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

Physical inactivity costs the EU €80.4 billion annually, and kills half a million Europeans every year. One in four adults are currently inactive, rising to four in five amongst adolescents.

The statistics are shocking, but the importance of 'moving more' for people's health has o...

