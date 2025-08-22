Ad
'We will increase defence procurement from the US to strengthen Nato inter-operability,' Maroš Šefčovič, the EU's trade commissioner, told reporters (Photo: NATO)

EU to increase US arms purchases as part of Washington-Brussels trade deal

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU will substantially increase its purchases of US weapons as part of the Brussels-Washington tariffs trade deal.

"We will increase defence procurement from the US to strengthen Nato inter-operability," Maroš Šefčovič, the EU's trade commissioner, told reporters in Brussels on Thursday (21 August).

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

