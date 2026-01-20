EU proposes phasing out high-risk foreign tech, targeting China

The European Commission announced on Tuesday (20 January) new rules to create a mandatory EU system for listing and restricting high-risk telecom and technology providers and countries, and giving a three-year deadline to phase out high-risk 5G.<...
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.
