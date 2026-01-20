Belgium slams 'monster' Trump at Davos amid EU criticism

Belgium voiced fears that the US was becoming a "monster", but most EU leaders were less confrontational at a summit in Switzerland on Tuesday (20 January).
"It's up to him [US president Donald Trump] to decide if he wants to be a monster – yes or no," said Belgian prime minister Bart De Wever at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
