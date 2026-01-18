Trump's Greenland trade war risks 'spiral' in Nato relations

A sudden US decision to unleash trade war against EU and Nato allies over Greenland has struck another blow inside the Western family, delighting Russia.
EU ambassadors held emergency talks on "transatlantic relations" in Brussels on Sunday (20 January) after US president Donald Trump dropped his trade bombshell on social media on Saturday.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
