Birgit Sippel (c), a German socialist MEP, says selfless humane assistance should not be criminalised (Photo: © European Union 2025 - Source : EP)

MEP who tried to shield humanitarians risks far-right defenestration

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A socialist MEP might be forced to relinquish her role as lead negotiator on a migration dossier following right-wing pressure over proposals to shield humanitarians from criminal prosecution.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

