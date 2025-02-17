Ad
euobserver
Just one example: Seifalla Elbeltagy, along with two other boys, were found dead in the forests of Bulgaria last December

Illegal pushbacks in EU 'systematic', finds new report

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Illegal pushbacks of prospective asylum seekers along the outer rim of the European Union are on the rise, according to a consortium of civil society organisations.

A

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

UN refugee agency worried by Trump funding cuts
Donald Tusk's decade-old anti-asylum plan takes shape
Just one example: Seifalla Elbeltagy, along with two other boys, were found dead in the forests of Bulgaria last December

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections