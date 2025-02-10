Donald Tusk's decade-old anti-asylum plan takes shape

Eight years ago, when Poland's Donald Tusk was president of the EU Council, the European Commission described his proposal to no longer divide up arriving asylum seekers among EU states as shameful.
"It is anti-European" and "unacceptable" Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.