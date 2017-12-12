Ad
Tusk's plan 'denies all the work we have done over past three years' said commissioner Avramopoulos (r) (Photo: uropean Union,2017/Photo: Elyxandro Cegarra)

Commission attacks Tusk on 'anti-European' migrant plan

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has described as "unacceptable" plans by Donald Tusk, the European Council president, to scrap mandatory quotas on relocating asylum seekers across the EU.

Speaking in Strasbourg on Tuesday (12 December), EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, said a note put forward by Tusk ahead of an EU summit is anti-European.

"It denies, it ignores, all the wo...

