Commission attacks Tusk on 'anti-European' migrant plan

The European Commission has described as "unacceptable" plans by Donald Tusk, the European Council president, to scrap mandatory quotas on relocating asylum seekers across the EU.
Speaking in Strasbourg on Tuesday (12 December), EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, said a note put forward by Tusk ahead of an EU summit is anti-European.
"It denies, it ignores, all the wo...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
