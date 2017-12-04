Ad
euobserver
'If we need to meet more often, yes, why not,' said Estonian minister Urve Palo, who chaired the Telecoms Council in the second half of 2017 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Idea for more EU digital talks remains 'suggestion' for now

Digital
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

A proposal to have EU ministerial meetings on telecommunications affairs more than twice a year, to show citizens the importance of the digital single market strategy, so far remains little more than a non-committal suggestion.

Neither Bulgaria and Austria, who will chair the meetings next year, plan to have additional meetings, in contrast with the outgoing Estonian presidency.

In October, the Estonian presidency of the council of the EU held an extra such meeting, called the Tel...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU Political

Related articles

Ministers stress quality over speed in digital 2018 deadline
Germany tells EU to slow down on new cyber rules
EU leaders impatient with digital rules, leak says
Digital debate will be first test of Tusk's new policy crowbar
'If we need to meet more often, yes, why not,' said Estonian minister Urve Palo, who chaired the Telecoms Council in the second half of 2017 (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

DigitalEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections