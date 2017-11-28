Ad
Hungarian-born US financier George Soros has become the subject of a so-called 'national consultation' in Viktor Orban's Hungary (Photo: World Economic Forum)

The 'Soros Plan': what to keep and what to scrap

by Vit Novotny, Brussels,

On 26 September 2015, George Soros, an American financier of Hungarian-Jewish extraction, published an article entitled 'Rebuilding the Asylum System' on the Project Syndicate website.

Exactly two years later, in September of 2017, the Hungarian government opened a so-called 'national consultation'.

In the ...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

