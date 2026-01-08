Russian threats to European soldiers bode ill for Ukraine peace talks

Russia has dampened any hopes of a quick Ukraine ceasefire by rejecting a key US and European project on security guarantees.
If France or the UK sent soldiers to Ukraine or built military bases there, Russia would shoot at them, its foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday (8 January).
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
