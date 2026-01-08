Ad
euobserver
Russian spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is under an EU visa ban and asset freeze since 2022 (Photo: mid.ru)

Russian threats to European soldiers bode ill for Ukraine peace talks

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has dampened any hopes of a quick Ukraine ceasefire by rejecting a key US and European project on security guarantees.

If France or the UK sent soldiers to Ukraine or built military bases there, Russia would shoot at them, its foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday (8 January).

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Regime change without a plan? Trump’s Venezuela precedents
EU sides with US on Venezuela, ahead of UN crisis talks
Venezuela coup endangers EU efforts on Ukraine ceasefire
EU planning 20th Russia sanctions for fourth anniversary of war
Trump and Zelenskyy trade warm words, but no peace deal in sight
Russian spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is under an EU visa ban and asset freeze since 2022 (Photo: mid.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections